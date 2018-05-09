Bonduelle expansion to create 87 jobs in southern Ontario

Bonduelle is upgrading its three vegetable processing plants in southwestern Ontario.

The changes will create a total of 87 jobs in Tecumseh, Strathroy and Ingersoll while retaining more than 700 positions, according to a statement from the province.

Bonduelle CEO Daniel Vielfaure said the first goal of the company is to create jobs, while they offer quality goods. He said the company needs to remain competitive and stick to their mandate of offering nutritional foods.

The provincial government is providing $8.5 million through the Jobs and Prosperity Fund, with the total investment worth $79.8 million.

The new technology will allow Bonduelle to produce new frozen products.

Exports to the U.S. are expected to grow by 55 per cent.

Bonduelle Canada Inc. processes Ontario-grown vegetables in frozen and canned formats for Canadian and U.S. markets at its three Ontario processing facilities.

Vielfaure said the investments are based on a five-year plan.