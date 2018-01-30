Bonduelle plans to hire 40 more permanent employees at its Tecumseh plant in the coming months.

The growth at the vegetable processing company can be attributed to "exciting times" in the frozen vegetable industry, according to spokesperson Patrick Persichilli.

"Frozen vegetables have grown in terms of demand in North America. New products, new innovations have led to the market demanding more of our products as the market taste grows so does our workforce," he explained. "It's incredibly exciting in terms of things that are consumer driven that will translate into new economic opportunities here in Tecumseh."

The company is primarily looking to hire machine operators, fork lift drivers and general labourers.

Part of the expansion is connected to new products and technology being transferred from a U.S. facility, but Perischilli said he couldn't go into any details.

The new positions mark a 20 per cent increase in the plant's workforce and Bonduelle plans to begin the hiring process right away.

"Obviously we want to start interviewing throughout the month of February and have people in place between March first and April first."