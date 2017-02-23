The contributions of labour legend, Bob White, were recognized in Queen's Park with a moment of silence Wednesday.

White, who was a "founding father" of the Canadian Auto Workers died on Feb. 19 at 81.

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Percy Hatfield was a CBC reporter back in the 1980s when Canadian workers were breaking off from the United Auto Workers.

On Wednesday the politician stood up in the legislature to share some memories of the man he called a friend.

"He [White] was in Windsor often in those days, in a city built on the auto industry. As reporters, we covered every word he said," he said. "Of course, sometimes we had to bleep out some of those words."

Hatfield said the last time he saw White was a night to remember.

"I last saw Bob a few years ago, tearing up the dance floor at a banquet in Windsor. I think it was for the Unemployed Help Centre," he recalled. "My condolences to his family and to all of those whose lives he touched over these many years."

Funeral arrangements for White are still being finalized in Kincardine.