Three weeks in January 2019 have been set aside for the trial of the former Kingsville fire chief accused of sexually assaulting, exploiting and interfering with multiple victims.

Bob Kissner is facing a total of 17 charges involving nine different complainants.

Pre-trial motions will be held on Dec. 5 and 6, 2018. The trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 7.

Kissner announced his retirement from the fire service in February 2017.