A board member at the Leamington Raceway says he's "baffled" by allegations of race fixing at area harness racing tracks.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario is investigating claims races at the tracks in Leamington and Dresden were fixed.

Tom Bain, who races horses at both tracks, said the accusation does not make sense and may have come out of an argument between two people.

"I'm very baffled by the whole situation. If there is a personal conflict, as I'm hearing, why drag in the local racetracks?" he asked.

AGCO spokesperson, Ray Kahnert, said the investigation was launched after a call from a concerned member of the public.

"The fairness and integrity of horse racing is of paramount concern to the AGCO," he added.

Bain said the allegations could hurt the reputation of the tracks, despite the fact each race is carefully monitored by judges in the stands and paddocks, not to mention horse testing crews.

"They are certainly scrutinized closely, so I feel any accusations that have been made will be found to be untrue."​