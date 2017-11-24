The CP Holiday train is rolling into Windsor on Thursday, November 30 and a Canadian musical icon will be on board.

Blue Rodeo's Jim Cuddy will be giving a performance, along with his singer son Devin Cuddy.

"I have really enjoyed playing with both my sons," Cuddy told Windsor Morning on Friday. "When they were young it wasn't easy to play together - Devin was learning on his own and had a very very strong sense that he wanted to learn on his own and not play with his dad."

Devin, who is a celebrated musician in his own right, and his dad started playing together for charity events. Cuddy said they do it "quite a bit" these days.

"I find it one of the greatest joys of my life now."

Jim Cuddy of the band Blue Rodeo is seen here performing at the RBC Royal Bank Bluesfest in Ottawa on Friday, July 13, 2012. (Patrick Doyle/Ottawa Bluesfest/The Canadian Press)

But the train is a highlight for them both, and it's brought them to a lot of rural areas in Canada for these small but festive shows.

"It's absolutely stunningly beautiful," said Cuddy. "It's difficult because you're playing outside and the weather can be anything."

Cuddy said he's had to play guitar in "20 below weather" but that it's worth it seeing smiling faces in the crowd.

"It's a way to celebrate this crazy country we live in and the crazy weather we live through," he said.

Blue Rodeo has included St. John's in its 2017 tour to promote a new album being released Friday. (Facebook.com/Blue Rodeo)

You can see Jim Cuddy, Devin Cuddy, and Kelly Prescott perform at the CP Yard at Erie Street West and Janette Street on November 30 from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.