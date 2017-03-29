William Desborough was receiving blood transfusion for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia when he died just before his second birthday. Now, the Canadian Blood Service is asking people in Windsor to donate in his memory.

"William's family is encouraging you to be a hero and donate blood ... to help patients in need of blood and blood products," stated the blood service in a media release where Desborough who died in 2010 is described as a "superhero."

Donations will be accepted at the Windsor Blood Donor Clinic on Grand Marais Road East on April 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.