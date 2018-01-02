Windsor-Essex started the new year off with a blast — of cold air.

The region broke a cold-weather record on New Year's Eve, with a low of –20.1 C — beating the 1976 record of –19.4 C — and again on New Year's Day with a low of –21.1 — beating the 1969 record of –20 C.

On Tuesday the city is expected to hit a high of –12 C, which could be the coldest afternoon of winter, according to Dave Phillips, a senior climatologist at Environment Canada.

"That's about 11 degrees colder than it should be," said Phillips. "So I mean it's just absolutely bone-chilling cold. We're seeing it across the country."

Why so cold?

This winter's cold spell actually came to us from Siberia, said Phillips.

Cold air pooled up in that region, and as the jet stream across North America relaxed, that Siberian cold air came right over the top of the world and flooded through Canada right down to Texas.

"There's not been any major kind of storms coming from Texas or Oklahoma which kind of would kick the cold out," - Dave Phillips, senior climatologist, Environment Canada.

And it's thick.

"It's the densest air that nature can produce. It hugs the ground like molasses," said Phillips. "And it's hard to kick it out. It's not a one or two-day wonder."

Phillips said that incoming weather systems could push that cold air away, but there hasn't been any.

Snow and ice along the Detroit River on Dec. 29, 2017. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Another frigid week

The region won't get much relief this week.

"Really this week we might see the coldest of winter," said Phillips.

On Thursday, a fresh surge of cold air will bring temperatures down to a high of –13 C said Phillips.

But there is hope.

Chunks of ice float down the Detroit River on Dec. 29, 2017. The region hit record-low cold temperatures over the holiday season. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

When will it end?

Although the year has started off more frigid than normal, mid-January to mid-February is expected to be a little warmer than normal in southern Ontario, said Phillips.

"You've always had a January thaw in Windsor and I don't think this year will be an exception," he said.

Phillips said melting temperatures are expected for Monday.

"I think it's safe to say the front end of winter may be the toughest part of winter so far."