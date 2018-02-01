More than 100 people in Windsor will get a chance to watch the Black Panther film free of charge because of Marc Taylor.

Weeks of planning to buy and hand out tickets to the movie finally came to fruition Thursday. Taylor had to get the permission of both Disney and Cineplex to hand out the passes and chose the first day of Black History Month to give out as many tickets as he could.

"When it came to the Black Panther there was a hero that looked just liked me," he said. "It was uplifting, inspirational just nothing but positive and that's exactly what I want youth to experience."

Representation is important for Salem Berhane. She picked up tickets for herself and her eight-year-old son, who is a big fan of the series.

Local Windsor man gives out tickets to Black Panther0:31

"I just want them to see that there's a superhero that's in the same image as them," she said. "That's my main goal for them is to see that there can be somebody in a positive light and a positive view."

Black Panther is officially in theatres on February 16.