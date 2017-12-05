The City of Windsor is blocking off public access to Black Oak Heritage Park in the west end, surrounding it with a fence and signage that says "closed to the public."

According to a media release, the city said it's doing this because people have been using the natural area improperly, and that has damaged species and habitat.

People are advised to go exploring at nearby Ojibway Park and Tallgrass Prairie Heritage Park instead, and take their dogs to Optimist or Remington Parks.

The city said the temporary fencing will come down in "early 2018."