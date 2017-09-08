Raptor enthusiasts will flock to Holiday Beach Conservation Area in Amberstburg this weekend in hopes of catching a mass migration of predatory birds as they head south.

The Festival of Hawks is an annual event, but avid hawk watcher and bander Bob Hall-Brooks said the sheer number of birds can sometimes still overwhelm him.

"Personally, I've seen three days in a row of 25,000 of them, and that in itself was spectacular," he said. "You sort of pray that happens during the festival weekends."

Hall-Brooks says the best hawk watching happens during the morning, when there's a north wind.