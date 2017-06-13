A bill that would remove the need for Canadian boaters to report their activities to border officials if they cross into American waters is sailing through parliament.

Bill S-233, seeks to "modernize" requirements for boaters who cross the international border, but don't moor, land or anchor, according to Essex MP Tracey Ramsey.

"If Canadian boaters currently do not have the proper paperwork or they haven't reported their activities correctly to officials, they can be subject to heavy fines," she explained in a press release. "This legislation helps to eliminate these overly bureaucratic requirements and helps to streamline the Canadian and American rules."

Concern around the dangers of crossing the invisible border began to grow in April after a meeting with border officials where Windsor boaters were told failure to report returning to Canada could result in seizure of a boat, fines or detention.

In response some, including Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara, asked the government for clarification of the rule he described as a "cash grab."

Ramsey said she's hopeful the bill will get royal assent and become law by the end of the month.

The MP added Essex County shares kilometres of shoreline with the U.S., and relies on the water for recreation, agriculture and tourism.

Essex MP Tracey Ramsey. (CBC)

"It's time to remove the impractical, unnecessary reporting requirements for U.S. boaters," said Ramsey. "This is an important courtesy that we can extend to our American neighbours that will no doubt benefit Canadian boaters and communities like mine."