Bike Windsor Essex launched its bicycle repair courses this week, offering cyclists a chance to get their hands a little greasy as they learn valuable new mechanic skills.

A series of workshops start this week teaching people some basics, like how to check brakes and replace tires and tubing. So far, the interest has been strong, according to Lori Newton, executive director at Bike Windsor Essex.

"People are signing up because they just want to be more comfortable in case of some kind of a breakdown when they're out on the road," she said.

The skills learned in the courses also help cyclists understand what goes into bike repairs in case they need to bring their bikes into a shop, Newton explained.

"When they take their bikes into a bike shop, they want to be able to know ahead of time what they should be expecting as far as what kind of repairs should be done," she told CBC News.