Better late than never: Spring weather arrives in Windsor
Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-20s through out the rest of the week
Businesses in Windsor and Essex County have been unable to use their outdoor space for much longer than anticipated, but good news is on the way for them this week.
The highest temperature recorded in March was 14 C. April has only seen two instances in which temperatures rose above 20 C.
But according to Environment Canada, the wait for warm weather is finally over.
For the first time this year, temperatures are expected to hit the mid-20s over the next three days.
Golf courses
Normally, Ambassador Golf Club opens on the first day of April but poor weather conditions prevented golfers from teeing off until the 13th.
"Finally, mother nature's helping us out." said head golf professional, Ryan Robillard.
The first day of spring was March 20, but Robillard believes the season truly 'sprung' this past Sunday.
"We had a nice day — had over 140 golfers out and kickstarted what's going to be a very busy week for us here at the club."
Restaurants
The Squirrel Cage usually sees a high amount of customers walk through the door in April.
Manager Jay Verspeelt said things are different this year. "Cold and rainy" conditions have resulted in a decline in sales.
"Last year, there were a lot more people by this time because the weather was nicer," he said.
Verspeelt said the restaurant's patio will soon be pushed to its full capacity.
"In another week or two, we'll put out all four [tables] and we'll have four chairs at each ... Hopefully, a lot of people will have lunch and drink on the patio."
Car washes
Greg Glenn, owner of Spee-Dee Auto Wash, has observed his customers expressing plenty of excitement over the thought of cold temperatures coming to an end.
He said customer traffic will be driving up this week.
"They're anticipating coming in, getting their cars washed [and] shampooed .. They want to get their car nice and clean and get that shine [so] when they're driving around, they look good."
Bars
The Manchester Pub has not let poor weather conditions stop their usual operations. They have had their patio open for the past month.
"Even on the cold days, as long as there be a bit of sun out there, people are still sitting on the patio even with their coats and scarves and hats on," said bartender, Kent McAvoy.
In the past week, the pub has seen its patio filled to capacity.
"Coming into work, I would say 'it's gonna be a patio day today.' It's starting out to be a patio day everyday."
with files from Armand 'Arms' Bumanlag
