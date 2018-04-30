Better late than never: Spring weather arrives in Windsor

Businesses in Windsor and Essex County have been unable to use their outdoor space for much longer than anticipated, but good news is on the way for them this week.

The highest temperature recorded in March was 14 C. April has only seen two instances in which temperatures rose above 20 C.

But according to Environment Canada, the wait for warm weather is finally over.

For the first time this year, temperatures are expected to hit the mid-20s over the next three days.

Ryan Robillard said the Ambassador Golf Club is going to be very busy during the upcoming week. (Arms Bumanlag/CBC News)

Golf courses

Normally, Ambassador Golf Club opens on the first day of April but poor weather conditions prevented golfers from teeing off until the 13th.

"Finally, mother nature's helping us out." said head golf professional, Ryan Robillard.

​The first day of spring was March 20, but Robillard believes the season truly 'sprung' this past Sunday.

"We had a nice day — had over 140 golfers out and kickstarted what's going to be a very busy week for us here at the club."

The Squirrel Cage will set up four tables outside within the next two weeks. This will allow a total of 16 customers to enjoy their meals in the sun. (Armand Bumanlag/CBC News)

Restaurants

The Squirrel Cage usually sees a high amount of customers walk through the door in April.

Manager Jay Verspeelt said things are different this year. "Cold and rainy" conditions have resulted in a decline in sales.

"Last year, there were a lot more people by this time because the weather was nicer," he said.

Verspeelt said the restaurant's patio will soon be pushed to its full capacity.

"In another week or two, we'll put out all four [tables] and we'll have four chairs at each ... Hopefully, a lot of people will have lunch and drink on the patio."

Car washes have seen an increase in customer traffic, according to Spee-Dee Auto Wash owner Greg Glenn. (Arms Bumanlag/CBC News)

Car washes

Greg Glenn, owner of Spee-Dee Auto Wash, has observed his customers expressing plenty of excitement over the thought of cold temperatures coming to an end.

He said customer traffic will be driving up this week.

"They're anticipating coming in, getting their cars washed [and] shampooed .. They want to get their car nice and clean and get that shine [so] when they're driving around, they look good."

Kent McAvoy, a bartender at The Manchester Pub, has observed an increasing number of "patio days." (Arms Bumanlag/ CBC News)

Bars

The Manchester Pub has not let poor weather conditions stop their usual operations. They have had their patio open for the past month.

"Even on the cold days, as long as there be a bit of sun out there, people are still sitting on the patio even with their coats and scarves and hats on," said bartender, Kent McAvoy.

In the past week, the pub has seen its patio filled to capacity.

"Coming into work, I would say 'it's gonna be a patio day today.' It's starting out to be a patio day everyday."