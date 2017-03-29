More than 50 people crowded into the Chimczuk Museum Wednesday as the tourism bureau unveiled the "Best of Windsor-Essex" in a variety of award categories.

Jack's Gastro Pub was named best watering hole, the Capitol Theatre was named the best live music venue and Armando's took home the coveted prize as Windsor's best pizza.

Now, best pizza....Maybe the most competitive and controversial category in Windsor. Who will win this year? pic.twitter.com/UwlBx7RXdP — @RimaHamadi

More than 785 locations in Windsor and Essex County were nominated in 43 categories. The nominees were then pared down to the top five in each category and more than 7,000 people cast their votes.

"This year's campaign drew an even higher engagement rate than last year from both businesses and their fans alike," said Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island.

"Locals are justifiably proud of our area and we anticipate that this list will inspire locals and visitors alike to explore our region's iconic experiences, hidden gems and everything in between."

And what are your favourite chicken wings in the city? Rock Bottom takes that award this year! pic.twitter.com/b0CEUKeYfv — @RimaHamadi

Drum roll please....the winner is the Capitol theatre! pic.twitter.com/O5sJbqTI7j — @RimaHamadi

Here are the finalists of best live music space - under 1,000 seats. @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/pCcBeppJbv — @RimaHamadi

Now presenting all the awards to the winners. Finalists for best watering hole are... @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/aqmIIX3ll7 — @RimaHamadi

Over 50 people are gathered at Chimczuk Museum to see who won each award and to celebrate Windsor pic.twitter.com/BXo28Yd1Dd — @RimaHamadi