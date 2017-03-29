More than 50 people crowded into the Chimczuk Museum Wednesday as the tourism bureau unveiled the "Best of Windsor-Essex" in a variety of award categories.

Jack's Gastro Pub was named best watering hole, the Capitol Theatre was named the best live music venue and Armando's took home the coveted prize as Windsor's best pizza.

More than 785 locations in Windsor and Essex County were nominated in 43 categories. The nominees were then pared down to the top five in each category and more than 7,000 people cast their votes.

"This year's campaign drew an even higher engagement rate than last year from both businesses and their fans alike," said Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island. 

"Locals are justifiably proud of our area and we anticipate that this list will inspire locals and visitors alike to explore our region's iconic experiences, hidden gems and everything in between."