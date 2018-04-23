Historic Belle River cabin to be partially saved by new owner

A log cabin, with significance for Essex County's Francophone community, will be dismantled and rebuilt in the Staples area.

This will mark the end of a 12-year saga to preserve Saint-Pierre House.

The cabin, located on West Belle River Road, belonged to Elizabeth McInnis, who grew up in the home. Her maiden name is St. Pierre and it has been in her family for generations. The building has stood in Belle River since the 19th century.

It was purchased by Lee-Anne Setterington, who spends a lot of time salvaging wood from old buildings.

"We own a farm that doesn't have a house on it, so we don't know if we're going to put it up as our house or as a storage area," said Setterington.

In this file photo, Elizabeth McInnis stands in front of the log cabin which she previously owned. Several attempts were made to salvage the building.

"We couldn't do anything until we uncover enough of it to see what can be saved and what can be used and that, but definitely it's going to be going back up."

Setterington plans to install a plaque with the history of the building.

Land records show the home was there in 1860, but McInnis said Catholic church records show the original family lived in the area long before that and may have built the cabin in the 1820's.

The wife of the original owner was Metis and all the subsequent owners, including McInnis, have been Franco Ontarian.