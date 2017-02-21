The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is battling oak wilt disease on Belle Isle in Detroit.

Oak wilt is a fungus that can spread from tree to tree through underground root connections, or grafts.

Spores can also be spread by beetles attracted to the fungus' smell.

Oak wilt was discovered on the island last fall.

A survey revealed the disease has been present for many years and may have killed as many as 112 trees.

Learn what's being done to fight oak wilt & save trees on Belle Isle; join us at public meetings Feb. 23 https://t.co/flfBU5hlUj — @BelleIsle_Park

The state says a plan was quickly drafted to contain and manage the disease.

Two public meetings to discuss the oak wilt and containment efforts are scheduled to take place at the park on Thursday.