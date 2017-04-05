Windsor's Great Canadian Flag has arrived in the city.

The 18-metre-wide flag will be raised on Canada Day, to celebrate the country's 150th anniversary.

For now, it's under the care of Dave Woodall, one of the people behind the project.

"The flag is sitting in my office. As a matter fact, four flags are sitting in my office," he said.

Two larger flags will be used in warmer weather, while two smaller flags will be raised during the harsher winter months.

Mary Baruth and Peter Hrastovec of the Great Canadian Flag Project take a selfie just outside the newly dug hole, where they plan to erect a massive flag. (Derek Spalding/CBC)

"When the flag builds up with ice, it can get to weigh several hundred pounds, so it's just too hard on the fabric, so we switched to a 24-foot-by-12-foot flag in the winter," Woodall explained.

With less than three months before the flag is first flown on July 1, the base for the flag has been poured and the project is starting to take shape.

"The concrete and anchor bolts are complete, and the concrete is curing so that it develops its strength," said Woodall who added the 45-metre flagpole should arrive by the end of April.