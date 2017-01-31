An estimated 4,000 pigs were killed in a massive barn fire near Sarnia, Ont. early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters from three Lambton County stations battled the blaze in Plympton-Wyoming that led to the complete collapse of the livestock barn, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The building was completely engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived at Confederation Line shortly after 9 a.m., said Plympton-Wyoming fire Chief Steven Clemens.

"No one is entering the structure and it has totally collapsed at this point," he said.

So far, the cause of the fire has not been determined and the Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted.

Firefighters battled a barn fire in Plympton-Wyoming Tuesday morning. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Barn fires in Ontario were a significant problem last year. A string of blazes ripped through Ontario farms in the first two months of 2016 leading to an estimated 300 tonnes of dead animals.

By the end of February last year, the volume of dead livestock was higher than the 225 tonnes recorded for all of 2015, or any other year dating as far back as 2012, according to the province's Ministry of Agriculture.