Council votes to keep stretch of Banwell Road in the dark until 2019

Part of Banwell Road in east Windsor will remain dark.

Windsor City Council voted Monday to stick with its timetable for adding street lights to the section between Tecumseh Road and the E.C. Row Expressway in 2019.

Ward 7 councillor Irek Kusmierczyk argued the work should be done right away.

"That road, as important as it is, a major arterial for folks going to work, going to the doctor's, going shopping, this is a major arterial for folks living in the east end," he explained. "That road needs to be brought to a certain standard. We were hoping to start that process this year, rather than waiting next year."

The councillor added speeding up the timetable would not have added any extra cost to the project.

Number of crashes not irregular, say police

Windsor's police chief told the meeting there have not been an inordinate number of crashes on that part of Banwell.

But Kusmierczyk said residents at Banwell Gardens Care Centre in particular, were concerned for their safety along the busy road.

"We feel it's a public safety issue. We feel it's a big quality of life issue and we just wanted to get it installed this year. Unfortunately, council chose a different direction, but that's how it goes sometimes."