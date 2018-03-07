A Windsor group is supporting a Liberal MPP's legislation that would prevent advertisers from promoting unachievable standards of beauty.

Members of the Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association (BANA)were at Queen's Park as Yvan Baker's private member's bill was introduced.

If passed, it would require a disclaimer be displayed on any commercial advertising that features models whose images have been digitally altered, and consideration of disclaimers and other regulations to address unrealistic and unhealthy conceptions of beauty promoted within commercial film, television and video.

The bill would also establish awards under the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care for individuals and companies who take meaningful action to reduce the prevalence of eating disorders.

