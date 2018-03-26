Axe-wielding robbery suspect sends convenience store worker running
Employee escaped harm by fleeing to a backroom in the store
A masked man wielding a small axe and demanding cash sent a convenience store working running into a backroom last week.
Windsor police said they were called to the store in the 3600 block of Seminole Street on March 20 around 10:15 p.m.
The suspect was gone by when they arrived, but officers learned his face had been covered with a white bandana when he approached an employee while holding a small axe.
After the employee safely fled into a backroom, the suspect quickly left the store and was last seen walking north on Central Avenue.
There were no injuries.
Police are looking for a man in his 20s, 5' 6", medium build, wearing a black coat with hood pulled up, red brim baseball hat, grey jogging pants and black shoes.