Axe-wielding robbery suspect sends convenience store worker running

A masked man wielding a small axe and demanding cash sent a convenience store working running into a backroom last week.

Windsor police said they were called to the store in the 3600 block of Seminole Street on March 20 around 10:15 p.m.

The suspect was gone by when they arrived, but officers learned his face had been covered with a white bandana when he approached an employee while holding a small axe.

After the employee safely fled into a backroom, the suspect quickly left the store and was last seen walking north on Central Avenue.



There were no injuries.



Police are looking for a man in his 20s, 5' 6", medium build, wearing a black coat with hood pulled up, red brim baseball hat, grey jogging pants and black shoes.

