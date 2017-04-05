The average selling price of a home in the Windsor area was up by more than 20 per cent for March, compared to the same month last year.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors reported the average price was $261,128 — a 20.49 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2016.

A total of 768 homes were sold in March, a slight decrease from the 774 sold during the month last year.

Of those sales 107 were in the $140,000-179,000 range, 102 were in the $100,000-$139,000 range and 101 were in the $420,000 or more range.

The highest number of sales for the city, 88, were made in central/downtown Windsor while Lakeshore topped the county's list at 57 sales.