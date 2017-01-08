The first of the autonomous Pacifica vehicles will be on public roads in Arizona and California later this month, said Waymo CEO during the AutoMobili-D conference.

Waymo is collaborating with Fiat Chrysler to use its hardware and software to make a fully autonomous Pacifica model. Waymo presented the autonomous Pacifica during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The vehicles are produced at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

"This Pacifica hybrid had the perfect form factor to be our first," said John Krafcik, CEO of Waymo.

He says the company's integrated software and hardware in Pacifica vehicles make them, "the most advanced cars on the road."

Krafcik said the technology will help with mobility for those who can't drive, decrease accidents and give back the hours people spend driving. He believes an almost autonomous car isn't going to cut it.

"We're mastering the hardware and software to build a better driver for a fully self driving car."