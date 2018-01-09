Crates and cars begin arriving in Detroit ahead of auto show
Cars have begun arriving in secret crates. Others are hidden inside the Cobo Centre in Downtown Detroit.
We're just one week away from the Media Preview of the North American International Auto Show, but there's still a lot of work to be done.
This year there will be between 40 and 50 vehicles making their world debut in the Motor City and a new feature called the AutoMobility Exhibition.
"We'll have startups, suppliers, automakers, universities and government organizations showcasing their technologies and platforms," explained NAIAS spokesperson Max Muncey. "Individuals can come down and kind of get a peek behind the technology and cool products that are actually in the vehicles."
The new exhibition will be available for the first public weekend showing on Jan. 20 and 21 — the Detroit auto show runs until Jan. 28.
