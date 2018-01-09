Skip to Main Content
NAIAS 2018

Crates and cars begin arriving in Detroit ahead of auto show

This year's North American International Auto Show will feature between 40 and 50 vehicles making their world debut in the Motor City and a new feature called the AutoMobility Exhibition.

Be sure to follow CBC Windsor as we present a special week-long project

CBC News ·
Crates and cars have begun arriving at the Cobo Centre in Detroit ahead of the 2018 NAIAS. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Cars have begun arriving in secret crates. Others are hidden inside the Cobo Centre in Downtown Detroit.

We're just one week away from the Media Preview of the North American International Auto Show, but there's still a lot of work to be done.

Work crews are setting up exhibits at the Cobo Centre in Detroit. (Jason Viau/CBC)

This year there will be between 40 and 50 vehicles making their world debut in the Motor City and a new feature called the AutoMobility Exhibition.

"We'll have startups, suppliers, automakers, universities and government organizations showcasing their technologies and platforms," explained NAIAS spokesperson Max Muncey. "Individuals can come down and kind of get a peek behind the technology and cool products that are actually in the vehicles." 

Between 40 and 50 vehicles are expected to make their world debut during the show. (Jason Viau/CBC)

The new exhibition will be available for the first public weekend showing on Jan. 20 and 21 — the Detroit auto show runs until Jan. 28.

Next week, be sure to follow CBC Windsor on social media, stay glued to our website and watch CBC Windsor News at 6.

We'll bring you all the latest vehicle unveilings and awards along with a special, week-long project, telling stories through a different, younger lens.

Follow along with CBC Windsor next week for all of the latest updates, news and a special, week-long project showcasing the NAIAS through a different lens. (Jason Viau/CBC)

