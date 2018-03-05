The strikes are over at a couple of auto parts factories in Windsor-Essex.

Walkouts at HBPO on Central Avenue and Dakkota in Lakeshore lasted about 24 hours.

Tentative agreements were reached between the companies and Unifor Local 444 early this morning.

The union also worked out a deal for workers at TRW just before they were set to go on strike at midnight.

Unifor said on its website that the agreements follow a pattern set with a fourth company —Avencez — on Saturday.

All these suppliers make parts for the Chrysler minivans assembled in Windsor.

Workers will still have to vote on the tentative deals.