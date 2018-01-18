Top car company CEOs switched gears this week to speak to CBC's 15-year-old correspondent and car buff Kegun Morkin.

Morkin spoke with executives from several major automakers during the press preview of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

His mission — to find out what these companies are doing to target young people like him, and how important the younger demographic is to each automaker.

Ford Canada's CEO Mark Buzzell admits they sell more vehicles to older demographics but the company said it's not paying any less attention to young drivers.

"We spend a lot of time with young people understanding what their needs are, what their wants are," said Buzzell.

He told Morkin that driver-assisted technology is being used to attract millennials, and those who are even younger.

Driver-assisted features appeal to young drivers? Ford is betting on it0:32

Mercedes-Benz views new drivers as "very important," but not a main priority.

Listen to more of Kegun's interview with President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada, Brian Fulton.

Young drivers not a 'main priority' for Mercedes-Benz0:37

Young drivers sometimes don't think a new BMW will be their first car or something they'll own any time soon.

The luxury brand is working to make its vehicles more affordable as it attempts to attract a younger clientele.

Here's Morkin talking with BMW product manager Christian Voigt.