Person rescued from Aubin Road house fire dies
A person rescued from a Windsor fire Wednesday has died of their injuries.
Firefighters rescued one person from the blaze at 2328 Aubin Rd.
Officials said the person was taken to hospital, but died Thursday morning.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation as the Ontario Fire Marshall's Office is expected on scene.
Windsor fire said the blaze started in the living room and caused $100,000 in damage.