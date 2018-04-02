Celebrating like it's 6768- Assyrians in Windsor welcome the New Year

Assyrians in Windsor welcomed the New Year with food, music and dancing on April 2. Yes, they were a little late, but only by a day, not the four months you might expect.

The yearly celebration, also known as Kha b' Nisan, is meant to take place on April 1, according to the Julian calendar.

But that didn't stop families from packing the basement at St. Thomas Assyrian Church of Windsor.

The church is growing, according to Ramsin Audysho, who said Monday marked its largest-ever celebration of the spring festival.

Now the actual day to celebrate is April 1st, but organizers realized families would already be celebrating Easter. <br><br>So instead they're celebrating today - including music from these adorable kids! <a href="https://t.co/RiYH0bzhxo">pic.twitter.com/RiYH0bzhxo</a> —@ChrisEnsingCBC

Members at the church are hoping the big celebration and a youth group will help bring in new members.

Assyrians across the world celebrate the new year as a way to recognize the rebirth of spring and welcome the coming year.