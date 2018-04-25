Assumption high school to receive $1.1M performance space

A brand new theatre is coming to Assumption College Catholic High School and it will carry a heavy price tag.

Board trustees approved the $1.1 million renovation at a meeting Tuesday.

"Having this new theatre space is going to be a remarkable addition to the creative culture that already exists at Assumption," said Wards 2 and 9 trustee Fabio Costante.

"It will be a wonderful place for our students to develop their performance skills and for members of the broader community to see first-hand the level of talent we have at the school."

This is what the new theatre is set to look like. (Stephen Fields)

The contract was awarded to Vince Ferro Construction after his submission of $1,142,050 was the lowest among seven other bids.

Renovations will include combining existing rooms to create a 4,000-square-foot theatre space and seating to accommodate about 200 people.

The new theatre is set to be completed by the start of the 2018-19 academic year.