Assumption high school to receive $1.1M performance space
Board trustees approved the renovation at a meeting Tuesday
A brand new theatre is coming to Assumption College Catholic High School and it will carry a heavy price tag.
Board trustees approved the $1.1 million renovation at a meeting Tuesday.
"Having this new theatre space is going to be a remarkable addition to the creative culture that already exists at Assumption," said Wards 2 and 9 trustee Fabio Costante.
"It will be a wonderful place for our students to develop their performance skills and for members of the broader community to see first-hand the level of talent we have at the school."
The contract was awarded to Vince Ferro Construction after his submission of $1,142,050 was the lowest among seven other bids.
Renovations will include combining existing rooms to create a 4,000-square-foot theatre space and seating to accommodate about 200 people.
The new theatre is set to be completed by the start of the 2018-19 academic year.