Students were debating heavy topics at Assumption College High School on Thursday.

Topics like — sex education, naloxone kits in schools, doctor assisted suicide, and gun control in U.S. schools.

"It was a little hard to talk about it with all the violence that has been going on," said St. Anne's grade 12 student Meg Mooney. "It was very emotional for some people but it was nice to debate and get an opinion on it and kind of talk about a real life problem not just something simple."

It was Mooney's first day doing a debate, but she wished she had started sooner. She said she didn't have an option as to what side of the issue she was taking, but she enjoyed thinking about gun control from a different perspective.

St. Anne's grade 12 student Meg Mooney argued that guns should be allowed at schools in the U.S. It was her first day taking part in the debates, and despite disagreeing with her assigned stance on the subject, she enjoyed the activity. (Kaitie Fraser/CBC)

"I am very much against violence and more pacifistic in nature but it was really cool to play devil's advocate and try to defend something I didn't believe in and I realized if I could convince myself I'd have the power to convince other people," she said.

Creating critical thinkers

The debates were part of an expo, organized by Assumption teacher and debate team coach Jeremy Bracken. Students from Catholic schools across Windsor-Essex were invited to take part.

Bracken said his debate students gain something special — critical thinking. He said it's sets them up for a successful future long after they graduate high school.

Assumption College High School teacher, Jeremy Bracken, said the debates are an opportunity for the best critical thinkers to really shine. He said it's a skill that will bring them success down the road. (Kaitie Fraser/CBC)

"Critical thinking is something that I think schools need to emphasize a lot more," he said. "It's a skill that will be needed once they leave the schools and I'm very happy to give them an opportunity to explore that."

Beyond the argument

F. J. Brennan Catholic High School grade 12 students Anthony Lenarduzzi and Nick Harris are best friends and teammates on the debate team. Their enthusiasm for arguing is palpable.

"You should see our friends in our classroom, a debate will start going and they'll say 'Oh no not them again' because we sit right next to each other and the back and forth — you can see there's passion in the ways we disagree," said Harris.

Grade 12 students Anthony Lenarduzzi and Nick Harris are best friends and a duo on the debate team. (Kaitie Fraser/CBC)

Despite their basic enjoyment for the activity, Lenarduzzi said they've really learned how to be great public speakers and to get their points across better.

"You have to be able to talk to people, communicate and get your points across," he said.

Their hard work has also paid off. Lenarduzzi is planning to pursue his post-secondary education at the University of Ottawa where he will double major in political science and criminology with French immersion. He'd like to get into politics.

Harris received a full ride scholarship and plans to attend the University of King's College in Halifax. He's pursuing a degree in political science and eventually would like to teach.