Windsor assembly plant workers see shorter shifts after fire at parts factory

A fire last week at an auto parts factory near Lansing is now having an effect on production at the minivan assembly plant here in Windsor.

Unifor Local 444 president James Stewart said the shifts of his members are being shortened.

He said it's a temporary move, and there is no set amount of time each shift is running.

Stewart said Fiat Chrysler is doing an assessment of each shift based on the availability of parts.

Two people were hurt in the fire at Meridian Magnesium Products in Eaton Rapids, Michigan.

The fire was set off by an explosion in the plant.

The incident has reportedly affected production at a number of other assembly plants, including some run by Ford and Mercedes.

More from CBC Windsor: