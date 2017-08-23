Work is just underway on a mural at Bruce Avenue Park in Windsor, in tribute to a boy who was killed in a hit and run earlier this summer.

Three-year-old Kevin Eh Say was struck by a van on nearby Wyandotte Street in July, sparking a city-wide hunt for the green van that failed to stop.

Kenneth Dawson, 56, was later arrested and charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

Eh Say was remembered by friends and family as a "smiling little spider-man" who loved to sing.

Three-year-old Kevin Eh Say was killed in a hit-and-run in July. His sister took this picture that same day. (Eh Say family)

Artist Grace Chaberska said he goal with the mural is to create an artwork that speaks to who Kevin was and what he loved.

"I found out that the child likes ice cream and Spiderman, so I'm creating a mural that will have a little bit of that stuff in the painting," she explained. "Of course we're living in the city of the borders, so there will be old buildings of Detroit, a little bit of the buildings of Windsor and the bridge, and the Spider-Man will be creating the bridge."

This is Chaberska's first mural. She is a trained architect and recently moved to Windsor from Poland.