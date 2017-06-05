The organizers behind Art in the Park had two things to be happy about this year — An all-time high attendance record and sunny, warm weather throughout the entire weekend.

Saturday alone brought in more than 16,000 paid attendees, according to events staff, who added that's more than they've ever had in a single day.

"We get lots of good feedback from people who are attending as well the exhibitors and we know they all had a good day yesterday," said Colleen Mitchell, chair of the organizing committee. "It makes you feel like all the work was worth it."

Big crowds and happy vendors

Ron Vermeiran has been an exhibitor at Art in the Park for 35 years.

The area artist brings a local touch to the annual festival at Willistead Park by selling his paintings of vanishing Windsor landmarks.

He said in all his years in the park this weekend had to be the busiest.

"We felt that the crowds were thick and heavy and our sales were wonderful because of it," said Vermerian. "The weekend is simply great, I love the groups and the atmosphere."

Ron Vermeiran shows off his painting of Boblo boat. (Meg Roberts/CBC News )

Vermerian wasn't the only long time vendor who appreciated the amount of people walking through the park.

Martin Henly has the oldest exhibit at the festival — his family set their first booth up in 1974.

Even after all these years, Henly said the weekend is something he always looks forward to.

"The nice thing about it is the fact that people get to talk to the individual that is actually doing the work," he explained. "People are able to see how much time and effort goes into the product."

Martin Henly has the oldest exhibit at Art in the Park. Says he loves people actually get to see him create his leather artwork @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/5UVKbKfgjK — @megdroberts

More than 260 artists crowded Willistead Park this year, including 40 new exhibitors.

"It is exciting to see the energy and to see people valuing art and appreciating the exhibitors that come," said Mitchell.