The Ontario Fire Marshal's office is investigating as a suspected arson a fire at a home in Thamesville that caused $120,000 in damage on Saturday.

Three fires had been reported at the home in the week before the fire and a 46-year-old man is facing several charges in connection with the blaze and other incidents.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when crews from two fire stations arrived.