Arrests in Leamington-area for possible immigration violations

A number of people have been arrested in the Leamington-area for possible violations of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

The Canada Border Services Agency confirms with CBC News that an investigation was conducted at a business, which resulted in arrests. However, the spokesperson wouldn't say how many.

"As this is an ongoing investigation it would be inappropriate to provide any further details at this time," said Tim Armaly, a spokesperson with CBSA.

Coincided with International Workers Day

But the group Justice for Migrant Workers said there was a raid in the Leamington-area on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Chris Ramsaroop is especially bothered by the timing.

"To engage in such a tactic on International Workers Day, and to attack workers who simply are trying to have a living and make a living like each one of us are trying to do, it's horrendous," said Ramsaroop. "It's not fair. We shouldn't be criminalizing people who are just trying to earn a day's pay."

Ramsaroop said this should be treated as an administrative issue, not a crime.