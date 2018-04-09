2 arrested after suspicious fire on Vimy Avenue

Two people have been arrested after a suspicious fire in Windsor Sunday night.

Officials with Windsor Fire and Rescue Services said the fire started on the back porch of a small house on Vimy Avenue near Memorial Drive — damage is estimated at $145,000.

605 Vimy fire is suspicious, police remain on scene, 2 arrested and in custody. *JL —@WindsorFire1

Sgt. Steve Betteridge said officers in the area were alerted to the fire by two citizens. With the help of the bystanders, police managed to wake the two adults inside and help them get out safely as a "large portion of the residence became engulfed in fire."

Vehicle tires slashed

Investigators believed the fire was set on purpose and determined the tires of two vehicles in the home's driveway had also been slashed.

Officers spoke with witnesses and and used security footage to identify two suspects.

Police arrested two people at a home on Memorial Drive later that day. They are charged with arson with a disregard for human life and mischief to property under $5,000.

Betteridge said one of the suspects is a young offender and cannot be identified. The name of the other person accused is also not being released to protect the identity of the young person.