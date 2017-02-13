A man armed with a knife demanded cash from a convenience store employee in Windsor's west end Sunday morning.

The man entered the store at the corner of Mill and Peter streets around 6:30 a.m. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, he ran down Peter Street, police say.

The suspect is described as white, at least five foot, slender build and around 14-15 years old.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black coat, black track pants, red scarf and gold rim prescription glasses. He was also carrying a black shoulder bag.