Windsor police are asking the public for help identifying an armed robber who held up a business on Tecumseh Road East.

The man entered the store near Parkview Avenue around 1 p.m. and "pulled a long gun out of a bag" and made off with a "quantity of property," according to Windsor police Const. Andrew Drouillard.

"It's definitely more serious at that time of day because of the potentially innocent bystanders," Drouillard added.

There were no injuries during the robbery and the man escaped in a brown SUV headed east.

He is described as a man in his 20s wearing a Raptor's baseball cap, red bandana, a black sweater and dark cargo pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.