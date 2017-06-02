Police are looking for a man who robbed a Windsor pharmacy by handing a note to the pharmacist and flaunting a handgun that was stuffed into the front of his pants.

The man walked into the pharmacy on Howard Avenue, several blocks south of Tecumseh Road East, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Police were alerted to the incident by someone setting off the panic alarm in the store.

Witnesses tell police the man handed over the note, which demanded drugs, and then lifted his shirt to reveal what is described as the butt of a handgun.

The man ran from the store with the drugs, heading north through the parking lot across the train tracks toward Fraser Avenue, according to police. The man was seen getting into a mid-size black SUV.

Police describe the man as 25-30 years old, about five foot seven and with a skinny build. He possibly had fresh scars on his face and was wearing a white or grey T-shirt and wire-rimmed aviator style sunglasses.