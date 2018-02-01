The Windsor health unit said a newly confirmed case of dog flu is not linked to the previously confirmed cases in Windsor.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is concerned about the case because they are not sure how this dog became infected.

"Based on our information this dog was not part of that initial group and that is why it is important for everyone in the Windsor and Essex region to be aware of their dog symptoms and speak to their vet if they have concerns," said acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

In early January, H3N2 canine influenza was identified in seven dogs in Windsor and Essex County. Ahmed said those dogs had been in the same foster home so it was easy to tell who they were in contact with.

The virus can live up to 24 hours on surfaces, so pet owners need to be aware that they could be spreading the virus, said Ahmed.

"We are educating pet owners that they can be a carrier for influenza when their dog is licking their body or clothes and then they can carry that virus," he said.

The highly infectious flu was originally imported by two dogs coming from South Korea — marking the first time the respiratory disease, which has rapidly spread across Asia and parts of the U.S., made its way into Canada.

BREAKING: New dog flu case in Windsor NOT linked to original seven canines.



“That’s the concerning part because we don’t know how that dog got infected,” says @TheWECHU. https://t.co/gTTigY7Zk5 — @JasonViauCBC

The health unit said in a media statement it is investigating the spread of the disease, and owners of affected or exposed pets have been notified to quarantine their animals.

The health unit said this flu is highly contagious between dogs particularly in Canada where the animals do not have natural immunity from previous infection and canine influenza vaccination is rare.

There is no known human risk, but officials are worried a dog infected with H3N2 could also contract a human flu, and those strains could combine to create a new virus.

The WECHU gave a few important points to be noted: