Emergency crews are reporting another school bus crash in Windsor-Essex, bringing the latest count to four in just more than a week.

The latest collision occurred when a pickup truck and a bus collided near County Road 8 and 10th Concession Road, according to Tecumseh's fire department.

County Rd 8 & 10th concession. 2 vehicle collision involving a school bus & pick up. Minor injuries reported. Emergency services responding — @TECFD

The bus ended up in the ditch, say officials, who report one "very minor" injury.

This incident is the latest in a string of crashes involving school buses in the Windsor region that started June 13, when a transport truck driver was charged with careless driving after slamming into a bus on Walker road between Oldcastle and McGregor.

Two students on the bus were sent to hospital with minor injuries.

A second collision occurred Monday in Lakeshore, where a black Nissan struck a bus on County Road 22 near West Pike Creak Road, according to police. Two students on board were safe, but the driver was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

An 18-year-old teenager from Windsor has been charged with careless driving.

The front of a school bus that was torn off in a collision in Amherstburg Tuesday morning marks the third time in a week a bus has been hit. (Amherstburg Fire Services)

The front of a school bus was torn off Tuesday morning during a collision with an SUV in Amherstburg. No students were on the bus at the time.