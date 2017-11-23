An annual American Thanksgiving football watch party has raised more than $100,000 for charities since Advance Business Systems started hosting it back in 1991.

The Windsor – Essex Children's Aid Society Youth Advisory Committee is the organization that will receive the donations this year.

"There's hundreds of families that the Children's Aid society is helping," explained Bill Bevan, retired CEO of Children's Aid Society.

"It could be a dinnerware set, clothing, hard goods that they need that they just don't have."

The event is also known as one of the premiere networking opportunity for business people in the region, according to Advance Business Systems President and CEO Jack Jorgensen.

"We enjoy having everybody out as much as everything else," said Jorgensen, who added the charity event raised $12,500 last year.

"Everybody comes out and has a good time."