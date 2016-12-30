A London. Ont. criminologist, who has been tracking the brutal killing and mutilation of animals in the city, has received up to 20 new tips a day from the public, since the story of a possible serial animal killer broke last week.

Michael Arntfield, a criminology professor at Western University, has been raising the alarm over the disturbing number and nature of animals discovered in the city or the past two years.

At least 17 dead and mutilated animals have been found in public places around the city, including a skinned and beheaded dog. In some cases animal remains were found in groups and placed in specific patterns.

The professor, along with members of the London Humane Society, are concerned that the recent shift from wildlife to domestic animals shows that the killings are escalating.

Since going public with his concerns, Arntfield said the tips have been rolling in.

"I've been receiving considerable information from the public," he told CBC News. "I'm receiving 12-20 tips a day through my website."

Dead goose eliminated from investigation

Some of the tips, which include historical incidents where people saw owners abuse pets, are likely not related to what he suspects is a serial animal abuser, while others seem closer to the way London offender operates.

"Today, I received a fairly detailed email from a citizen reporting a number of dogs in the Woodstock area — just east of London — that are pets, have gone missing," he said.

In addition to the 17 animals reported killed and mutilated in London, Ont., criminologist Michael Arntfield received this photo of several birds found with snapped necks and broken beaks. (Michael Arntfield)

London police have launched an investigation into the killings, saying an officer has been dedicated to the file.

Humane Society executive director, Judy Foster, said one of the animal deaths, a goose with a puncture wound that was left on the society's steps last summer, has been eliminated from the investigation after new evidence emerged this week.

"In some respects that's a little bit of a ray of hope," Foster said. "We believe that it was on the side of a roadway and they just brought it here thinking it was the right thing to do. It's quite possible the puncture wound was from a vehicle, not a weapon the way we suspected."

Despite the bit of good news, Foster said it's still been a difficult year for the humane society.

"We've ended the year with an number of animal deaths...which has been disturbing," she said. "It's also upsetting that, after what's happened in the last year, we have absolutely no idea who's responsible."

Arntfield said investigators have to band together in the new year to track down the killer and put a stop to the brutal mutilations.

"We remain hopeful that come 2017 everyone can close ranks, the academics circles and the appropriate government agencies…and hit the ground running," he said.