A Lakeshore father was in Windsor court Wednesday for a sentencing hearing connected with the 2012 crash when he drove his minivan into a passing train, killing two of his daughters.

Andrew Williams was convicted of dangerous driving back in January, but he was not convicted of the criminal negligence charges he also faced.

Sisters Wynter Williams, 6, and Brooklyn, 3, were killed in the crash on the morning of June 10 when their dad was crossing the train tracks on Strong Road just north of County Road 42.

Their brother, Dryden, 4 at the time, was critically injured in the crash. The family's youngest child Jasmyn also suffered minor injuries in the collision.

Williams addressed the court at the end of his hearing and spoke about his deceased children, saying he wishes he could switch places with them.

"I have faith they're in a good spot," he told the court.

'Overwhelming fear of impending doom'

Victim impact statements read during sentencing included one from Chris McMillan, the engineer aboard the CP train struck by the van.

"I did my job properly," his statement said, before describing the small bodies at the crash. "I knew there was nothing I could do ... I laid them side by side so they could be angels together."

McMillan said he still suffers from flashbacks and he constantly thinks about the girls when he looks at his own children.

Train conductor James Hamilton also said he's been suffering since the collision.

"[I] continually have an overwhelming fear of impending doom," he explained in his statement. "I will always regret going to work that morning."

Hamilton said he retired early because of the Williams' "irresponsible carelessness."

Estranged wife supports Williams

Angie Williams, the mother of the deceased children and Andrew's estranged wife, was not in court but provided statements in support of her husband to the defense.

Williams has already suffered tremendously from the crash, considering the death of his two daughters, explained defense lawyer Laura Joy.

"There's really nothing the court can do to him that he hasn't already suffered," she said.

"I'm sure he [Williams] has expressed regret," said Crown attorney Walter Costa, countering that this was different from accepting responsibility.

The Crown is asking for a sentence of 18 to 36 months, along with a five-year ban on driving. The defense is seeking a suspended sentence, which would keep Williams out of jail.

Justice Kirk Munroe will deliver his sentence in the Williams case on April 28.