Andrea Horwath spends Mother's Day talking about women's health services, references Leamington hospital

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath spent her Mother's Day speaking about he party's stance on women's issues, including health services for pregnant women.

Horwath used Leamington hospital's obstetrics unit as an example of the hard work the NDP have done fighting for women's health care rights.

"It was going to be shut down because of hospital cutbacks and New Democrats stood up to the challenge and we fought with the local community to keep the birthing place open," she said at her Mother's Day campaign stop in Toronto.

Horwath said that the NDP plan on continuing midwifery services and want to pay midwives "the way they are supposed to be paid in our province."

Horwath also announced that 56 per cent of the NDP's candidates in the upcoming spring election are women which is the first in Ontario that a major political party has fielded more women than men.

During her address to supporters, Horwath reiterated a number of campaign platform promises geared toward women. Among them are promises to enforce pay equity legislation and to do away with so-called "pink taxes" — though details on how this would be achieved are scant