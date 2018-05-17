Students and seniors paired in new program to develop compassion and understanding

There's a new program in Windsor that pairs students in elementary schools with seniors at nursing and retirement homes.

The program is called Seniors and Kids Intergenerational Program (SKIP).

Thursday, a group of Grade 5 and 6 students from Ford City School visited with seniors at the Amica Retirement home on Riverside Drive East.

They got together to share stories and play games. The district representative of the program said the idea is to help students build compassion and understanding of elders. Meanwhile, the seniors enjoy the companionship and sharing of stories.

"They learn from each other and develop friendships," said Val Houston, a retired teacher.

"Well it's an interesting experiment and it's a good idea. The young man that I was paired up with is an interesting person. I was happy to share ... and he shared a lot with me," said Amica resident Stuart Selby.

"It's interesting. It helps bring the younger generation and the older generation together to help talk and catch up on things," said Grade 6 student Klaire McGregor.

Amica resident Eugene Somerville knew he had to go as soon as he heard about the program.

"It gave them [the students] a better idea as to seniors," said Somerville, a retired teacher.

The program originated in Hamilton. It started in Windsor on Tuesday. Houston said she is hoping to expand to more schools and seniors facilities in the fall.