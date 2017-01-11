The next time snow falls in Amherstburg, residents living along a municipal sidewalk won't have to pull out their shovels.

During a council meeting Monday night, the town approved a pilot project that will have municipal staff salting and clearing all 58 kilometres of sidewalk running along local roadways.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo said Amherstburg is the first municipality in the area to offer the service everywhere, but the town is holding off buying the necessary equipment.

"We're going to continue to rent for this year, while we try to decide if it's going to be a permanent service for the town," he explained. "We're looking at somewhere between $30,000 and $60,000, obviously depending on how much equipment we need and how much it snows."

Budget includes tax increase

The snow-clearing plan was approved along with the rest of the town's 2017 budget, which included a 1.89 per cent increase in municipal taxes.

"In the grand scheme of things, and in comparison to neighbouring municipalities, it's a really good number," said DiCarlo. "Considering the town's financial issues just a couple years ago, we are sitting in a pretty good spot."

The mayor said the new budget will bring more than $8 million in new capital investments, including the wrap-up of a new road surface and pathways along Meloche Road.