Two 18-year-olds from Windsor are facing several charges after Amherstburg police allegedly found liquor and a gun in their car during a traffic stop.

An Amherstburg police officer pulled over a silver 2015 Dodge Dart that was driving 40 km/h over the speed limit on Walker Road near County Road 8, according to police.

When the officer asked the driver to provide a roadside breath test he refused and was arrested. During a search of the vehicle, the officer found an open bottle of alcohol behind the driver's seat and a .22 calibre revolver behind the passenger seat.

The driver faces a list of charges including driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available and speeding, while the passenger is charged with unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm and riding in a vehicle while knowing a gun was present.