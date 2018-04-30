A police officer involved a crash last week while attempting to stop a speeder suffered neck and back injuries.

The collision involved a marked Amherstburg police cruiser and another vehicle.

Amherstburg police said that charges are now pending in this case, but won't say against who as the investigation is still ongoing.

The collision happened on County Road 9, near South Side Road, around 9 a.m. on April 25.

Initially, police told CBC News there weren't any injuries. However, Sgt. Matt Capel-Cure now says the officer sustained "moderate" injuries. He has not returned to work, but is expected to make a full recovery.

The cruiser attempted to make a turn to go in the opposite direction to stop a speeding driver — with its sirens and lights on — when the crash happened, Capel-Cure said.

Both vehicles ended up off the road.

The other driver wasn't believed to be injured, as they refused medical attention on scene.